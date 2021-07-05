Mary Kom, Manpreet & Bajrang Will be India's Flagbearers in Tokyo

For the closing ceremony, it will be wrestler Bajrang Punia with the Indian flag.

At its executive board meeting in 2020, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony, reported PTI.

“...the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be – for the first time ever – at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad,” IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

2008 Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra was India's flagbearer at the Rio Olympics in 2016. In London, two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was the flagbearer.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from 23 July to 7 August.