Historic Win For Men's Hockey Team, Enter Semis With 3-1 Win Over Great Britain

India's Harmanpreet Singh reacts after winning their men's field hockey match against Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian men's hockey team has qualified for the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Great Britain 3-1.
Forwards Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh scored for India while Sam Ward got GB on the board.
India next play Belgium for a place in the gold medal match at 7am IST on 3 August.
This is the first time the men's hockey team have advanced to the final four stage of the tournament since the 1972 Olympics. The last time India won a medal at the big event was in 1980, when they beat Spain in the Moscow Olympics final, but the draw didn't have a semi-final stage.
Team India celebrates after winning their men's field hockey match against Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
India started off well and went into the lead in the seventh minute after Great Britain had earned the first penalty corner of the match in the third minute. Amit Rohidas rushed forward to cut down the space, which did not allow the rivals to take a clear shot.
India took control of the first quarter and scored when Dilpreet capitalised on a superb move and pass by Gurjant to slam the ball past the goalkeeper.
India dictated the pace, dominated the midfield, and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh stood like a rock, denying the British goals off penalty corners as well as their forward Sam Ward, who looked threatening on a couple of occasions.
Tokyo: India's Gurjant Singh celebrates after scoring during a men's field hockey match against Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Sreejesh was the best Indian player in the first half as she denied the British forwards on several occasions.
Gurjant Singh made it 2-0 in the second quarter with another superb field goal, his third in the Tokyo Olympics so far.
Great Britain picked up the tempo in the second quarter and created a number of chances, always looking to Sam Ward to provide the final push towards the goal. But with the Indian defence, manned by Amit Rohidas, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Sumit blocking, tackling and thwarting the rivals, Great Britain found the going tough.
Published: 01 Aug 2021,07:18 PM IST