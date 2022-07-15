Athletics World Championship: Neeraj Chopra Leads India's Medal Hunt

Sreeshankar Too Could Bag a Medal

National record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be a dark horse as he sits at joint second place among season leaders with his 8.36m effort during the Federation Cup in April. He will be seen in action on Friday (early hours on Saturday in India) in the qualifying rounds.

The 23-year-old Sreeshankar has also been a consistent performer this season. He had another big jump of 8.31m in an event in Greece before winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships with a leap of 8.23m.

Sreeshankar shares the joint second spot among season leaders with Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece who is the favourite to win gold here.

The 24-year-old Greek long jumper has claimed Olympic, world indoor (8.55m) and European outdoor and indoor titles in his event. He is unbeaten in the outdoor season, having nailed eight wins out of eight, including Diamond League successes in Rabat, Oslo and Stockholm.

The season leader is, however, the multi-talented Swiss athlete Simon Ehammer who is better known as a decathlete. He produced a monster jump of 8.45m in an event in Austria in May.

Cuba's Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Juan Miguel Echevarria is not taking part.

Another Indian, Jeswin Aldrin who had a wind-assisted 8.37m jump during the Federation Cup will also be in the fray. He was initially not named in the Indian team after his form dipped but was later added following two rounds of trials.