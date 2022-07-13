In-Form Neeraj Chopra Looks Ahead to 2022's Biggest Event Yet - World C'ships

Asked about his mindset with which he will go into the World Championships, Chopra said, "I will go with the same mindset I had in Tokyo, with a relaxed mind. I will give my best, that is the only thing, I am not putting pressure on myself." But, Chopra has learnt one thing from the 2017 World Championships in London where he could not qualify for the final round. He said he cannot go into the qualification round thinking that he would get into the finals without much effort.

"I am not taking the qualification round lightly, I have learnt that from London in 2017. At that time I did not have much international experience. I thought I would do 83m (the qualification mark in 2017) but failed to do it.

"If you don't do well in the qualification round and if you can't qualify for the final round, there is no point. I have to be focussed and give my best during qualification round also." Chopra had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals. But he could not do that at his best throw of 82.26m fell short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

He will have his qualification round of the Eugene World Championships on July 21 and the finals two days later.