Not Selected in Initial Indian Olympics, Simranjeet Stars in Bronze Medal Win

In terms of the overall impact on the team, Simranjeet Singhs entry in the Indian mens hockey team at the Tokyo Olympic Games was like that of Italians Paolo Rossi, in the 1982 World Cup, and Salvatore Schillaci, in the 1990 edition of footballs biggest tournament.

Simranjeet came into the squad as a reserve player and ended up becoming the central character as he scored two goals against Germany that helped India win the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Simranjeet was not in the original squad of 16 that coach Graham Reid had announced in June but was roped in as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to expand the squad and allow two reserve players to become part of the contingent.

"I thought that I would be in the team when the original squad was picked, but unfortunately I was not picked. So, just like any other player, I felt bad. But the same night I got a message from the coach saying 'I know not selected and it would be frustrating for you'. I replied to the coach, saying 'it doesn't matter whether I was selected or not, what matters more is where we stand in the Olympics'," said Simranjeet on Thursday from Tokyo during a virtual press conference organised by Hockey India.