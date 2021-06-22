Highly Unfair: India Slam Rules for Olympics For COVID-Hit Nations

The Indian Olympic Association has slammed the strict rules of the Japanese government for athletes from several Covid-hit nations for the Tokyo Games beginning 23 July.

Tokyo 2020 organisers said that additional measures will be used to reduce infection risks from several countries, including India, that have seen "significant impact from variants" of COVID-19.

The rules involve daily testing of athletes for a week before they depart for Japan and for them to "refrain from coming into contact with other teams for three days after they arrive" in Japan.

But the IOA cited that the rules would cause athletes to lose three crucial training days.