Google Doodle Celebrates Tokyo Paralympics 2020 with Champion Island Games

After almost a month of celebrating the inauguration of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Google Doodle is back with its Champion Island Games. This time to celebrate the spirit of Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Champion Island is an animated athletics game, in which you have to defeat each sport champion to collect all seven sacred scrolls and complete the hidden challenges across the game.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

"Welcome back to the Doodle Champion Island Games! Over the coming weeks, re-join calico (c)athlete Lucky as she explores Doodle Champion Island even further: a world filled with seven sport mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of daring side quests, and a few new (and old ;)) friends," Google said in a blog post.