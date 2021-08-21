Indian Powerlifters Depart for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Before the official send-off, a dinner was organised for the para-athletes at Delhi's JLN Stadium Hostel. The hostel chef and his team prepared a special dinner and cake for the contingent.

"We have trained hard for this day. If everything goes well, we can create history and bring a medal home," Jaideep said.

On 17 August, Sakina Khatun was one of ten athletes who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had praised her as a champion as she had fought not only her disability but also extreme poverty.

"We are not going there under any pressure. If we do our best and if we have a little bit of luck on that day, our powerlifters shall be able to create history," said coach JP Singh.

