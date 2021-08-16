Google Doodle Honours Indian Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was an Indian activist, poet, writer and freedom fighter whose work rose to national prominence during a male-dominated era of literature.

She was born on 16 August 1904 in the Indian village of Nihalpur. It is said that she was always engrossed in writing and her first poem got published when she was only nine years old. She was a participant in Indian Freedom movement and used her poetry to call Indians to fight for their nation's sovereignty, reads Google Doodle blog.