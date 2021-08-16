Google Doodle Honours Indian Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle clebrates 117th birthday of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
(Photo: Google)
Google Doodle on Monday, 16 August, honoured Indian activist, poet and author Subhadra Kumari Chauhan on her 117th birth anniversary. The search engine giant displayed a doodle by New Zealand-based artist Prabha Mallya.
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was an Indian activist, poet, writer and freedom fighter whose work rose to national prominence during a male-dominated era of literature.
She was born on 16 August 1904 in the Indian village of Nihalpur. It is said that she was always engrossed in writing and her first poem got published when she was only nine years old. She was a participant in Indian Freedom movement and used her poetry to call Indians to fight for their nation's sovereignty, reads Google Doodle blog.
Her work was mainly centered around the hardships that Indian women overcame, such as gender and caste discrimination. "In1923, Chauhan’s unyielding activism led her to become the first woman satyagrahi, a member of the Indian collective of nonviolent anti-colonialists to be arrested in the struggle for national liberation," the blog added.
During her lifespan, she published a total of 88 poems and 46 short stories.
