Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Seals Qualification for Tokyo Olympics

India's Mirabai Chanu, the 2017 world champion in weightlifting, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in women's 49 kg category, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Manipur has qualified on the basis of her world ranking points. The Indian lifter is ranked second in the women's 49kg category with 4133,6172 points in her kitty.

China's Hou Zhihui is top-ranked in 49kg with 4926,4422 points.