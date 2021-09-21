Delhi HC Asks Central Government to Respond After Hearing Manika Batra's Plea

The judge said the allegations against the coach were serious and the Centre should be a little proactive.

"There is something to be said. We have a high ranking player. We have to balance... If there are such senior allegations against the coach, Union of India has to be a little bit proactive on this," said the judge.

"Let them (Centre) come back with instructions. Ultimately she is the highest-ranking player in the country today," the judge added.

Senior counsel Sachin Dutta, appearing for Batra, said that by virtue of a rule on mandatorily attending the national camp, her chances for the 25th ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, 2021, which is to be held in Doha from September-October, has been scuttled in spite of her fulfilling all merit-based criteria.

He urged the court to stay the rule to enable her to participate in another international event scheduled for November.

"There is an event in November. This regulation be stayed immediately. It will kill my career," Dutta said as he highlighted that personal coaching is encouraged in several other sports.

The counsel for the federation denied all allegations and said that the national coach was not even present at the national camp.

In the petition, Batra has alleges that TTFI was carrying out selection processes in a non-transparent manner, targeting certain individuals.