Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Quarter-Final of Individual Event at Tokyo Olympics

Deepika started off the match with 28 points and bagged the opening set as her opponent registered a score of 25. The Indian archer was on track to win the 2nd set until she hit a 7 on her final arrow of the set.

A 10 followed by a couple of 9s resulted in 4-2 lead for Deepika at the end of the 3rd set. In the 4th set, both the archers shot identical scores of 9,8 and 9 to tie the set but Indian was still in a 5-3 lead.