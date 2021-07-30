Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Quarter-Final of Individual Event at Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Kumari will face An San of South Korea in the quarterfinals
Image: Olympics.com
Deepika Kumari qualified for the quarterfinals in women's individual archery event with a shoot-off win over Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Tokyo Olympics.
Deepika started off the match with 28 points and bagged the opening set as her opponent registered a score of 25. The Indian archer was on track to win the 2nd set until she hit a 7 on her final arrow of the set.
A 10 followed by a couple of 9s resulted in 4-2 lead for Deepika at the end of the 3rd set. In the 4th set, both the archers shot identical scores of 9,8 and 9 to tie the set but Indian was still in a 5-3 lead.
Perova, silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, held her nerve to win the 5th set as she registered a score of 28. The Russian was aided by Deepika's 7 on the first arrow to push the match into a shoot-off.
Deepika shot a 10 in the shoot-off in reply to Perova's 7 and booked a place in the quarterfinals.
The quarter-final will be held at 11:30 AM IST.
