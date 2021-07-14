Manika Batra Hopes to Replicate Her CWG Success at Tokyo Olympics

When she was 4 years old, she didn't know she could reach the level where she is now. Back then, she would just play for the fun of it, just like many kids do. It never came to her mind that she would eventually play at an international level or represent India and guide the sport to new glory.

She got some modelling offers at the time, but declined them as she only had one thing on her mind back then and that was to excel in table tennis. She also wanted to push the game forward.

She then set her sights for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she created history.