CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa Beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch, Enters Round of 16

(Photo: BFI)
Ace Indian boxer Shiva Thapa began his Commonwealth Games campaign on a rousing note by defeating Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the first round of the 63.5kg category, on Friday.
The 28-year-old Thapa hardly broke a sweat as he registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Baloch to move to the Round of 16 in the light welter weight category.
The former world championship bronze medallist also defended well as he danced around the ring with ease. At one point, Baloch lunged forward to punch the Indian but Thapa effortlessly moved out of the way as the Pakistan boxer fell on the canvas.
Though just 28, Thapa is a stalwart of Indian boxing after becoming the youngest Indian to qualify for the Olympics, when he made the cut for the 2012 London edition. Thapa was also the youngest Indian to bag a gold at the Asian Championships, in 2013, and won five successive medals at the event thereafter.
This is his maiden Commonwealth Games.
