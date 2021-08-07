Canada's Quinn Becomes First Transgender Athlete to Win Olympic Medal

Canadian footballer Quinn became the first openly transgender athlete to win a gold medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday, 6 August.

Twenty-five-year-old midfielder Quinn was playing a match against Sweden, which the team won after a penalty shootout.

Quinn has a long association with the Canadian team, and has appeared in 69 games for Canada, which include winning a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. But it was just last year that they came out as a transgender.