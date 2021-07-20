Bhavani Devi, The First Indian Fencer to Qualify For The Olympics

However, the 27-year-old daughter of a Chennai temple priest, Bhavani had nearly quit the sport in 2016, unable to bear the high cost of pursuing a sport that is not known much in India. A top-quality fencing suit itself costs a few lakhs and, factoring in the cost of the sword and the electronic equipment, it was too much for their meagre finances and the sponsorship she got from the Tamil Nadu government. A sponsorship by GoSports Foundation came as a godsend for her.

Her family had spent a lot of money. Several business people also came forward to help, but still, it was difficult for Bhavani to arrange all those things.

"GoSports Foundation selected me under their scholarship scheme called Rahul Dravid Mentorship Programme. When I went for the interview, I never thought I would get the scholarship because fencing was not a popular sport. I decided that if I didn't get the scholarship, I would stay back home [in Chennai] and stop fencing," said Bhavani during a media interaction recently as she recalled the hardships she and her family faced in pursuit of her passion.