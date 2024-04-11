Asian Games Medallist Jyothi Yarraji To Train in Spain Ahead of Paris Olympics

2022 Asian Games silver medalist Jyothi Yarraji will train in Spain ahead of the Paris Olympics.
(Photo: PTI)
Jyothi Yarraji, who won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will train in Spain ahead of the Paris Olympics as the Sports ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approved her proposal for financial assistance towards foreign training.
Jyothi, who is currently ranked 23rd on Road to Paris list (Women’s 100m Hurdles event) is planning to train in Tenerife, Spain for 45 days to prepare for the upcoming season and Paris Olympics.
MOC also approved India shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwik Reddy’s proposal for financial assistance towards sparing partners to train ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Besides Jyothi, MOC also approved foreign training plans for Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon and Rajeshwari Kumari. While Raiza will train in in Italy with her personal coach Rajeshwari will in Italy train under coach David Kostelecky.
MOC also approved trap shooter Rajeshwari’s request for equipment upgrade, with TOPS funding her expenditure for a new Gun Stock.
Besides foreign exposure, it also approved proposal of Para-Shooters Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis for participation in the upcoming WSPS World Cup in Changwon South Korea.
TOPS will be funding their entry fees, entry fee for their coach, their boarding/lodging cost, local transport cost, expenditure for their gun permit, flight tickets, Visa, Insurance and OPA.
