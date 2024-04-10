Neeraj Chopra To Compete in Finland’s Paavo Nurmi Games in June, Before Olympics

Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be competing in Finland’s Paavo Nurmi games, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday (10 April). Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, the meet in Turku, Southwest Finland, is likely to be Neeraj’s second competition of the year.

“The goal is to throw the toughest javelin competition of the summer in Turku before the Paris Olympics,” said Arttu Salonen, head of athlete procurement at the Paavo Nurmi Games. He also confirmed that Germany’s Julian Weber and Max Dehning will also be competing in the event.