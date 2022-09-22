Anil Khanna Quits as Indian Olympic Association Acting President

Senior sports administrator Anil Khanna on Wednesday resigned as acting president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), saying he respects the views of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

On 8 September, IOC refused to recognise any 'acting/interim president' and issued a suspension threat to IOA, saying the sports governing body must hold elections by December this year.

Khanna took charge of IOA after a court ruling ended Narinder Batra's reign as chief of the apex sports body in the country.