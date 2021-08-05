Aloo Ka Parathas, Olympic Logo on Car Await India's Hockey Stars From Punjab

Mithapur has produced six Olympians -- Swarup Singh (1952 Helsinki Olympics), Kulwant Singh (1972 Olympics), Pargat Singh (1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics) and three current players.

Its nearby Khusropur village has 22-year-old midfielder Hardik Singh in the squad.

Responding to India's victory over Germany, Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh said, "India has won medal after many years. I am speechless over what India achieved today."

After the tremendous win, the car of Hardik Singh will now bear an Olympics logo.

"When he got selected for the Olympics, his younger brother asked him if he could get an Olympic logo affixed on the car. At that time he replied he will let him know at an appropriate time. Now the time has come to fix a logo on it," remarked Hardik's mother Kanwaljeet Kaur, who has purchased a gold ring in the shape of Olympic rings to gift her son.