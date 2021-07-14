After Fighting Off Poverty & Doubt, Pravin Jadhav Heads to Tokyo

For Pravin, one of the biggest hurdles for poverty in what was a drought affected village in Maharashtra and the lack of a schooling system didn’t help either. Pravin was keen on sports from the early days and his first bit of training would be in athletics at school. With help from his school teacher Vikas Bhujbal in terms of an improved diet and training, Pravin worked his way through the ranks after initial struggle, finally making it to the Krida Prabodhini School in Pune.

“Bhujbal sir took care of my diet and incurred all the expenses for my training. I remember him asking all the school children to bring one nutritious food item to school for me and the other athletes trying to make it to the Krida Prabodhini school. He used to feed me eight eggs every day along with chicken preparations. All the expenses were borne by him,” Jadhav was quoted as saying by Scroll.

After about 5 years of athletics where he ran the 800m event and participated a bit in long jump, a series of tests pointed to a better archer than a track and field athlete.

“My selection had been initially for athletics, but since my body was a little on the weaker side, I was asked try out with Archery and I have continued with is since,” Pravin told PM Modi.