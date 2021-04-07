Indian Archery Team Get Fully Vaccinated Ahead of Tokyo Games

The archers are gearing up for the World Cup Stage I, to be held from 19 April, which will be the first tournament for the seniors since the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The archers will compete in three World Cups, with the third being an Olympic qualification before the Tokyo Games in July-August.

So far, India have secured a team quota in the men’s section and an individual quota in women’s category.

The women’s team will have one last chance to qualify in the third stage of the World Cup, in Paris from 21-27 June.

