Pooja Rani Loses QF of Boxing Middleweight Event at Tokyo Olympics

Pooja Rani, the two-time Asian Champion, had started her campaign in style with a 5-0 win over Algeria's Ichrak Chaib. Meanwhile, Li Quan is the Rio bronze medallist, apart from being a former world champion and two-time Asian Champion.

The Chinese was on fire in the first round, keeping Pooja at arm’s length and was herself able to get in her punches sharply as well. The five judges favoured the Chinese in the first round.

In the second round as well, Qian continued to dominate her opponent and Pooja could not get her game yet again. As the rounded neared its end, Pooja tried to get a couple of punches in but Li blocked her off, taking the second round as well.

In the third round, Pooja tried her best to land a few scoring punches but the Chinese was far superior and comfortably kept her at bay and won the contest.