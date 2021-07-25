Mary Kom Opens 2020 Tokyo Olympic Campaign With Commanding Win

Ace Indian boxer Mary Kom started off her 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign in style when she saw off the challenge from Miguelina Hernandez Garcia in the women's flyweight category on Sunday in Japan. Mary won the bout 4-1 by split decision.

The Tokyo Games is Mary's second Olympic appearance after London 2012 where she won a Bronze medal.

For Mary, the next opponent, in the round of 16, will be Rio Bronze Medalist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.