Aditi Ashok Lends Greatness to Indian Golf

At 5’8”, Aditi Ashok is a tall golfer. But with her performance in Tokyo 2020, the 23-year-old established herself as a modern giant in Indian golf.

And she is only beginning.

In Rio, she was the youngest golfer in the field, at just 18. With her second run in the Olympics, she kept the medal in play, making it a real prospect through to the final putt. In finishing fourth, she joins the illustrious company of legends such as Milkha Singh, PT Usha, Dipa Karmakar, and the Women’s Hockey team, who were all a whisker away from winning a medal for India.

Aditi stoked the aspirations of millions of young Indians through a sport that has barely registered in the minds of even the most ardent supporters of Indian Olympics, much like Karmakar, who brought gymnastics to the fore with her performances in Rio. In doing so, Aditi forced both seasoned media professionals and casual supporters to scramble for cover as they grappled with the nuances of a game that has remained under the radar for many Indians.

Her glorious run in Tokyo, with her doting mother Maheshwari on the bag may not change too much in Indian golf in the immediate aftermath, but it does set the tone for a renewed commitment from fans and administrators desperately looking for avenues for success in the Olympics. A medal may have eluded Aditi, despite being inches from an opportunity to fight for Silver, but her run this week has surely resuscitated broader interest in the sport of golf all across the country.