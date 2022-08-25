Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of US Open As He Is Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Djokovic's decision was expected as the former men's world number one had stated that he was ready to miss tournaments and even Grand Slams if the countries that conduct them insisted on COVID-19 vaccination.

In January this year, he missed the Australian Open as he was not vaccinated.

The organisers of the US Open, too, took to Twitter to put out a statement on why Djokovic was withdrawing from the play.

Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director, said in the statement, "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."