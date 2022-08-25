Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of US Open As He Is Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

File Image: Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic will not be taking part in the US Open which is scheduled to start next Monday, as the country doesn't allow entry of foreign nationals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, the tennis star, who has chosen not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, wrote, "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!."
Djokovic's decision was expected as the former men's world number one had stated that he was ready to miss tournaments and even Grand Slams if the countries that conduct them insisted on COVID-19 vaccination.
In January this year, he missed the Australian Open as he was not vaccinated.
The organisers of the US Open, too, took to Twitter to put out a statement on why Djokovic was withdrawing from the play.
Stacey Allaster, US Open Tournament Director, said in the statement, "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-U.S. citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."
