Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Liren in Rd-7, Vaishali Loses

India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa scored another upset by defeating world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday.
"GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game," Norway Chess posted on X.
After the seventh round, Carlsen continue to be on the lead with 13 points followed by Nakamura on second in the standings with 12 points while Praggnanandhaa sits third with 11 points.
Vaishali remains third in the standings with 11 points. Anna Muzychuk holds the lead with 12 points while Ju Wenjun sits second with 11.5 points. Vaishali will next play Anna Muzychuk in round 8.
