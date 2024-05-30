Norway Chess: R Praggnanandhaa Secures 1st Classical Win Over Magnus Carlsen

Image: R Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus Carslen at the 2024 Norway Chess.
Image: X/NorwayChess
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa achieved his first classical game victory over World number 1 Magnus Carlsen, securing the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament.
Playing with the white pieces, Praggnanandhaa's win moved the home favorite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the standings. Classical chess, or slow chess, gives players a substantial amount of time to make their moves, typically at least one hour.
In their previous encounters in this format, Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn three times.
