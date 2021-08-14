Neeraj Chopra Down With High Fever, Tests Covid Negative

Neeraj Chopra has been suffering from a high fever for the past two days.
Image: PTI
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who has been suffering from a high fever for the past two days, has tested negative for Covid-19. Chopra could not attend a felicitation programme organised by the Haryana government in Panchkula on Friday but did attend the programme virtually.
A doctor had advised Chopra to undertake a Covid-19 test. "His temperature was 103 till yesterday. But he is getting better now. His (Covid) report also came negative. Doctor has advised him rest. He had a hectic schedule, and that is the reason he fell ill," a person close to Chopra was quoted as saying by IANS.
President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting the Indian contingent of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for 'high tea' later this evening.
"Neeraj might attend the function at Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening. He will come there directly. Rest (all the other) players are currently at Ashoka Hotel," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the Indian contingent during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital on Sunday.
