Avinash Sable Lost to Tactics, Not Pace, at the World Championships

Distance running has its thrills and chills. And tactics in events such as steeplechase can be tricky to gauge for a runner with little international experience.

Avinash Sable, India's poster boy, was not slow in the 3000m men's steeplechase final at the World Championships on Tuesday, he was trapped. The seasoned racers took his class and gave him a lesson to make him a better athlete.

They kept it slow and steady to have the last laugh.