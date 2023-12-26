Vodcast | Norris Pritam on Neeraj Chopra's Biography & the State of Athletics

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vodcast | Norris Pritam on Neeraj Chopra's Biography & the State of Athletics

Veteran sports journalist Norris Pritam discusses Neeraj Chopra's biography and Indian athletics in a vodcast.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, journalist Norris Pritam talks about Neeraj Chopra's biography.

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode, journalist Norris Pritam talks about Neeraj Chopra's biography.</p></div>
In this podcast, we spoke to Norris Pritam, a veteran sports journalist, about his new book, 'The Man Who Made History: The Neeraj Chopra Story', a biography of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. The book chronicles his early life, exposure to athletics, and his eventual moment of glory when he won the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In addition to talking about the athlete, Pritam also sheds light on some systemic issues plaguing Indian athletics, his resentment for cricket, and some anecdotes from his vast career as a sports journalist.

Watch till the end for some untold stories about Indian sports.

