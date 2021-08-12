MS Dhoni Meets Thalapathy Vijay in Chennai; Fans React

MS Dhoni and Thalapathy Vijay meet on the sets of beast in Chennai
Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni met Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of 'Beast' in Chennai. Vijay was on schedule for the film at the studios when Dhoni paid him a visit. MS Dhoni was shooting for an advertisement at the same studios. The photo was shared by CSK on Instagram and since then it has been trending.
It was a reunion of sorts for Dhoni and Vijay. The duo were associated during the first season of the Indian Premier League as Vijay was the brand ambassador of the Chennai Super Kings while Dhoni was the captain of the franchise. There were old photos of Dhoni and Vijay in the CSK jersey.
Fans were ecstatic on social media as the legendary duo were trending on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions from netizens on social media.
Actor Vijay and his team are all set to travel to Europe for the next schedule of his film 'Beast'. On the other hand, MS Dhoni will be in action next month when he will lead CSK in the rescheduled IPL 2021.
