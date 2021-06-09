COVID-Positive Milkha Singh’s Health Improving Steadily: Hospital

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has now spent six days in the PGIMER’s Intensive Care Unit and ‘continuous improvement’ is being recorded in his condition, the hospital statement stated on Tuesday.

"Based on all the medical parameters as of today, there is continuous improvement in the condition of Milkha Singh, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit since 3 June and getting treated for COVID-19," said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) health bulletin.