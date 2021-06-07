Milkha Singh Showing Continous Improvement; Family Quashes Rumours

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER, has shown steady improvement, the hospital authorities stated on Sunday. The 91-year-old is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors and continues to be on oxygen support.
Meanwhile, Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur is also battling the virus bravely, although her oxygen dosage had to be increased on Saturday.
"Legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh who has been admitted in the ICU of the NHE block of PGIMER since 3 June and getting treatment for COVID-19 is showing continuous improvement," said the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) health bulletin on Sunday.
"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is 6 June his condition has been observed better than previous days," Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, added.
The Milkha family cleared the air by issuing a statement on Saturday afternoon regarding the couple’s health. “Milkha ji is stable and doing well but still on oxygen. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh ji continues to battle it out valiantly. Please ignore the rumours floating around. It’s false news. Thanks so much for your continued prayers and wishes,” the statement read.
Singh had contracted the infection, supposedly from one of their cooks, on 20 May and was admitted to Mohali hospital four days later before getting discharged last week.
Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi spoke to doctors at the hospital to enquire about national icon and Olympian Milkha Singh's health.
"I am relieved to know from the doctors at the PGI that Milkha Singh-ji is stable and responding to treatment," Sodhi said.
"I wish and pray for his early and speedy recovery," Sodhi said ensuring the Flying Sikh's family of best treatment and medical care for him.
Published: 07 Jun 2021,09:35 AM IST