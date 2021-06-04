Milkha Singh Readmitted to Hospital with ‘Dipping Oxygen Levels’

A statement issued by Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he was earlier admitted, had said that the sporting icon was discharged in a stable condition on the request of his family, but will be on oxygen support at home as well.

Milkha’s 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got exposed to the virus, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital with fluctuating oxygen requirements, a medical bulletin issued by Fortis on Thursday said. The hospital had earlier stated that the couple were being treated for COVID-19 pneumonia.