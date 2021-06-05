Milkha Singh Doing better, But Wife’s Health Has Not Improved

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh is doing better but the health of his wife Nirmal Kaur hasn’t improved, doctors stated on Friday.
The Tribune reported that the couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of May, is undergoing treatment at two different hospitals in the Tricity—the 91-year-old Milkha at Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and his 82-year-old wife, at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
A statement from PGI, where Milkha Singh is admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, said his condition has marginally improved. The decorated athlete was discharged from a private hospital on 31 May but had to be readmitted to PGIMER due to receding levels of oxygen.
“Flying Sikh Milka Singh Ji, being unwell due to COVID-19 was admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER yesterday i.e 3 June 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER,” an official spokesperson said in a statement, as per The Tribune.
The medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital for his wife bore grimmer news. It read the health of Nirmal hasn’t shown signs of improvement, leading them to increase her supply of medical oxygen. "She is presently on HFNC and NIV intermittently," the statement said.
The sporting icon is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games victor but his finest hour was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His lightning-quick timing at the Italian capital held the national record for 38 years. Milkha also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1959.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 Jun 2021,12:17 PM IST