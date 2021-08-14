Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Isner, Giorgi In National Bank Open Semi-Finals

Top seed Daniil Medvedev was two points from defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, but he held his nerve to produce a fine 2-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(5) comeback to reach the National Bank Open semi-finals on Friday evening.

The Russian will take on John Isner of the US, who extended his win streak to nine matches after he halted Frenchman Gael Monfils 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the last-four.

Medvedev is seeking his fourth ATP Masters 1000 title, and a 12th tour-level title overall.

Medvedev, whose Wimbledon campaign was cut short in the fourth round by the seventh-seeded Hurkacz just over a month ago, was out for revenge as they faced off for the second time on the ATP tour. The Russian fired 38 winners, including 23 aces, to find a way to victory against Hurkacz, who did not drop serve once in the contest.