It'll Take a While for India to Win Another Olympic Tennis Medal: Paes

Leander Paes, winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, has said it will take a while before India can win an Olympic medal in tennis.



"It is going to be a while before we win another medal in tennis," said Paes, who won a bronze at Atlanta 1996, India's only Olympic medal in tennis.



"[It's] because I feel that the competition in our sport in both the men's game and the women's game is so fierce, because the physical fitness and the mental toughness it takes, let alone the tennis technique, I feel it is going to take a while to build another Olympic champion in tennis," Paes told The Week.