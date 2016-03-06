Match Blog: ‘Finisher’ Dhoni Wraps Up India’s 6th Asia Cup Title

Dhoni Wraps Up India’s 6th Asia Cup Title
(Photo: AP)
An 8 wicket victory against Bangladesh in Dhaka and India become Asia Cup Champions for a sixth time.
Bangladesh: 120 for 5 in 15 overs. (Mahmudullah 33 not out, Sabbir Rahman 32 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 21; J Bumrah 1/13, R Ashwin 1/14, Ravindra Jadeja 1/25)
India: 122 for 2 in 13.5- overs.( Shikhar Dhawan 60, Virat Kohli 41 not out; Al-Amin 1/30, Taskin Ahmed 1/14).
Start of the 14th over and India need 19 off 12 deliveries. Al-Amin with the ball.
MS Dhoni starts things with a huge maximum off the first ball. A single, three runs and a boundary follow.
This is MSD though and it’s going to be his bat that wins it for India. Another maximum to close things out.
Kohli and Dhawan blast Nasir Hossain for three boundaries in the 12th over as India now need 24 runs from 18 deliveries.
What a time to return to top form! Shikhar Dhawan has smashed a 35-ball half century in Mirpur. Eight boundaries and six were utilised in his 50.
India: 82/1 after 11 overs (need 39 off 24)
India now need 50 runs off the final 30 deliveries of this Asia cup final.
It took a while for the Delhi boys to get into full swing but they are now in control in the middle.
Abu Hider is hit for three boundaries in the fifth over and then Shakib Al Hasan falls victim to their bats.
India: 48/1 after 6 overs (need 73 runs from 54 balls)
Rohit gone in the 9th delivery of the innings and Virat Kohli walks out for India. The Bangladeshi bowlers managing to restrict the two to just ones and twos.
India: 12/1 after 3 overs
Jasprit Bumrah steps up for his skipper again. Mahmudullah and Sabbir looking for some big runs in the final over but he manages to restrict it to ones and twos.
Bangladesh: 120/5 after 15 overs. (Mahmudullah 33 not out, Sabbir Rahman 32 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 21; J Bumrah 1/13, R Ashwin 1/14, Ravindra Jadeja 1/25).
It’s a big BIG over from Mahmudullah as Hardik Pandya can just watch as the ball is getting sent to all parts of the ground.
Four. Six. Two. Six. Wide. Single.
Bangladesh: 113/5 after 14 overs
Sabbir Rahman single-handedly keeping Bangladesh in the hunt here. A boundary after long, first ball off Nehra’s over, and the stadium is finally start making noise again.
Mahmudullah joins the party with another 4 as Bangladesh collect 14 runs in the over.
The in-form Shabbir Rahman is still at the crease and he has Mushfiqur Rahim for company as the Indian bowlers continue their stronghold of the match.
The home team are 68/3 after 10 overs.
Jadeja and Pandya aren’t being able to contain these two in the middle as boundaries are being hit at regular interviews. Two each in the two overs so far, since the last wicket.
Bangladesh: 58/2 after 8 overs
It’s Sabbir Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan at the middle after the two wickets and the hosts have just managed to cross 30 after 5 overs.
It’s Ashwin vs Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal to open the Bangladeshi innings. Remember each bowler gets just 3 overs in an innings.
A boundary off the last ball and Bangladesh at 5/0 after 1 over.
India: XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Taskin Ahmed
OK. The umpires have spoken. The Asia Cup final will be a 15 overs a side affair.
Fielding restrictions for 5 overs. Each bowlers gets a maximum quota of 3 overs and the innings break will be 10 minutes. Action starts at 9PM IST.
Looks like the umpires still have a few concerns before they allow the match to be played. Another 15 minutes before we get an update from them.
Lots of praise for the ground staff in Dhaka as the outfield is fully dry. Teams have stepped out for some warm-up now. Umpires will inspect the ground shortly and decide how many overs this match gets.
We can confirm that it is time to deliver some good news. The rains have stopped and the ground staff is out on the field. Looks like we will have a full match on our hands, after all.
No change in the weather as the toss is delayed. Match was scheduled to start at 7pm. “It looks pretty grim,” says Harsha Bhogle on the live broadcast.
The current situation can continue till 8pm, but starting the match after that would mean overs will be cut.
If the rains refuse to relent for longer, 10:10pm is the cut-off time for the start of a five-over game.
Not very good news though one hour before the toss, the pitch is under cover with heavy rains making an appearance in Dhaka.
It’s a game between the top ranked T20 team and the one placed 10th in the ICC standings, however, when Bangladesh is involved - that too in front of their home crowds- India can expect a tough fight.
To get you up to speed, the teams played each other just last week and India had beaten the hosts by 45 runs in the round-robin fixture. The away team are looking to win their 6th Asia Cup title today, Bangladesh, their first.
Bangladesh in the news a lot yesterday in India, for reasons not much to do with on-field action. A picture of Taskin Ahmed carrying MS Dhoni’s severed head has riled up the Indians fans.
MS Dhoni and the Indian team have reached the Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka and we are Live as well for the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh.
