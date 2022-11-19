Manika Batra Wins Bronze Medal at Asian Cup Table Tennis

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra won the Bronze medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament being held in Bangkok on Saturday, 19 November.
(Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI)
She won against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2, becoming the first Indian female table tennis player to win a medal at the tournament, reported news agency ANI. Batra defeated Hayata by 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.
Manika, who is ranked number 44 in the world, had earlier defeated world number 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 in the quarterfinals at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium, reported news agency PTI.
She also defeated world number seven Chen Xingtong of China in a round of 16 match on Thursday.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
