Leander Paes Announces New Venture - Joins Sporjo as Ambassador

The tennis legend Paes said that the evolution of sports and the refinement of professional athletes over the past few years has created a valid need for skilled professionals that understand the nuances of the industry.



“Sporjo is a brand that has identified this and is making strides to equip the entire Indian sporting industry. I personally am very excited to be associated with a brand that is working towards creating an ecosystem of excellence right from the grassroots level. Becoming successful isn’t random or a matter of luck, it’s a mindset and through this association, I hope we are able to aid and create an ecosystem that breeds successful individuals in the field of sports across all mediums,” he added.

Leander is one of the most decorated sportspersons of India and has received awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award apart during his trophy laden career.