Leander Paes Announces New Venture - Joins Sporjo as Ambassador

Leander Paes with founder G Srinivvasan and investor Punit Balan
Image: Sporjo
18-time Grand Slam winner, Leander Paes has joined Sporjo, an online sports education company, as a Strategic Advisor and Ambassador.
Launched on 27 May 2020, the company focuses on education, training, and employment.
Sporjo aspires to develop an ecosystem of half a million people to assist the Indian sports industry by 2030, based on the principle of turning passion into a profession in sports.
Recently, the company announced in a press release that it has raised $2 million in a Pre Series A round led by private investor Punit Balan, Chairman Punit Balan Group & Punit Balan Studios, in participation with other private investors.
The tennis legend Paes said that the evolution of sports and the refinement of professional athletes over the past few years has created a valid need for skilled professionals that understand the nuances of the industry.
“Sporjo is a brand that has identified this and is making strides to equip the entire Indian sporting industry. I personally am very excited to be associated with a brand that is working towards creating an ecosystem of excellence right from the grassroots level. Becoming successful isn’t random or a matter of luck, it’s a mindset and through this association, I hope we are able to aid and create an ecosystem that breeds successful individuals in the field of sports across all mediums,” he added.
Leander is one of the most decorated sportspersons of India and has received awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award apart during his trophy laden career.
“While the Sports industry is in its infancy in India, the landscape has witnessed a significant transformation in the last decade. With the advent of IPL and other subsequent leagues, the industry has seen a massive shift towards investments in sports. Sports’ lucrative potential is clear with large corporations entering the segment. However for a market estimated at INR 100 billion, Sports India contributes 0.1 percent to the GDP compared to the global average of 0.5%. This indicates tremendous potential for expansion. Challenges exist for both candidates and employers. A lack of credible sources, information and knowledge is a major hurdle for the candidates. Skill gaps, understanding of the business of sports, and incredible lead times to find the right person ail the employers. With jobs in Sports projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% by FY24, addressing this gap between candidate and employer through assessing, training and eventually placing professionals has been Sporjo’s genesis,” G Srinivvasan, Founder & CEO, Sporjo said.
