Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch AFC Champions League?

Al Nassr and Al Fayha will clash in part two of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. The football match will be played at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The last encounter between the two teams was won by Al Nassr, in which Cristiano Ronaldo , scored his first goal of 2024 in the 81st minute.

Al Nassr and Al Fayha will be a nail-biting clash as both the teams would try their level best to emerge victorious and score a spot in the upcoming Quarter-final stage. According to reports, Al Nassr and Al Fayha have clashed in 15 head to head matches so far, and majority of the games have been won by Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr team.

Let us read about Al Nassr vs Al Fayha football match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.