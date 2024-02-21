Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live: How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match

When will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played?

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played on Wednesday, February 21.

Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match be played?

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula.

At what time will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match begin?

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match live streaming?

The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League League game?

Haryana Steelers Likely Line-up: Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Siddharth Desai, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

Bengaluru Bulls Likely Line-up: Surjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sushil, Rashith, Akshit, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh