Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 Set to Commence on 22 December

Speaking on the return of PKL Season 8, League commissioner, Anupam Goswami said, "We are very privileged that Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is a very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India. Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8."

The Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, said, "Kabaddi is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 8 in our state."

The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio-secure bubble, a first for any professional indoor contact sports league in India.