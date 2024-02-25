PKL Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Playoff: Date, Time, and Live Streaming

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates playoff match will be played on 26 March.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Season 10 playoffs are set to start on Monday, 26 February. Dabang Delhi K.C. is gearing up to face Patna Pirates in the playoffs match. Fans are excited to watch the thrilling encounter between both teams and it will be live-streamed for everyone. Last week, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated the Bengaluru Bulls and secured their thirteenth win. It will be exciting to watch whether they can win the upcoming match.
Before the live streaming starts, fans should know the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff date and time. The live streaming details will also be mentioned for those who want to know. Patna Pirates is getting ready to bounce back after losing against Haryana Steelers in their final league match. Both teams will try to give their best and win the match.
Here are the live streaming details of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 playoffs match between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates. You can also know the venue and time here before the match starts on the scheduled date.
When will the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoffs match take place?
According to the latest official details, the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoffs will happen on Monday, 26 February.
Fans should note that the match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday. Stay alert to watch the live streaming of the playoff match between both teams.
Where will the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL playoff match be played?
The Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates playoff match will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Where to watch the live broadcast of the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff match?
The live broadcast of the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff will be available on the Star Sports Network channels.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff?
You can watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff match on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. Stay tuned to know which team will win the face-off.
