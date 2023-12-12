Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings and Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings and Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors at top.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.

|

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023, and will go on till 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

So far Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 17 points. Out of 5 matches played, they have won three and lost two. The second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table is Occupied by Bengal Warriors with 13 points. Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of points table with 1 point. They have lost all the 3 matches played till date.

Let us check out the PKL 2023 points table below to know the standings and rankings of all teams.

Also ReadPKL 10: Bengaluru Bulls Record First Win of Season, Beat UP Yoddhas 38-36

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants532017
2Bengal Warriors320113
3UP Yoddhas422012
4Patna Pirates220010
5Puneri Paltan220010
6Haryana Steelers321010
7Jaipur Pink Panthers31119
8Bengaluru Bulls51409
9Dabang Delhi KC31206
10U Mumba31206
11Telugu Titans30301
12Telugu Titans30301
Also ReadPKL 10: Arjun Bags 700th Raid Point as Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Gujrat Giants

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT