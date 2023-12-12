PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings and Rankings of Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2023 Points Table: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023, and will go on till 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. The previous edition of Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

So far Gujarat Giants are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 17 points. Out of 5 matches played, they have won three and lost two. The second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table is Occupied by Bengal Warriors with 13 points. Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of points table with 1 point. They have lost all the 3 matches played till date.

Let us check out the PKL 2023 points table below to know the standings and rankings of all teams.