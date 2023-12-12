PKL 10: Bengaluru Bulls Record First Win of Season, Beat UP Yoddhas 38-36

In front of a partisan crowd the Bengaluru Bulls won their first game of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, beating UP Yoddhas 38-36 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vikash Kandola and Bharat both recorded 11 points each, albeit the former's inspired first half was the reason the Bulls could turn their form around this season.

A slow and cautious opening four minutes were blown out of the water by Pardeep Narwal's Super Riad which gave the Yoddhas a 4-1 lead. Within minutes they had the Bulls on the ropes, Vikash Kandola the last man looking in. Faced with the prospect of an All-Out, Kandola produced a Super Raid to save his team the blushes and take them to within two points of the Yoddhas.