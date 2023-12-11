PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Rank 1; Updated Standings & Rankings

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. The participating teams are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. Season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Talking about the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2023, Gujarat Giants are leading the standings with 16 points. They have won 3 and lost 1 out of 4 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 in the standings table with 13 points. Out of the 3 matches played, they won 2 and 1 ended in draw. Let us check out the latest PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the rankings and standings of all teams