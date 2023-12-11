Join Us On:
PKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Rank 1; Updated Standings & Rankings

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. The participating teams are Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas. Season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Talking about the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table 2023, Gujarat Giants are leading the standings with 16 points. They have won 3 and lost 1 out of 4 matches played so far. Bengal Warriors are at position 2 in the standings table with 13 points. Out of the 3 matches played, they won 2 and 1 ended in draw. Let us check out the latest PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the rankings and standings of all teams

According to the PKL 2023 Points Table, a team receives 5 points for a win and 3 points for a draw in a match. The team receives 1 point for a loss of 7 points or less, and zero points for a loss of more than 7 points.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Gujarat Giants431016
2Bengal Warriors320113
3UP Yoddhas321011
4Patna Pirates220010
5Puneri Paltan220010
6Haryana Steelers321010
7Dabang Delhi KC31206
8U Mumba31206
9Tamil Thalaivas21105
10Jaipur Pink Panthers10114
11Bengaluru Bulls40404
12Telugu Titans30301
