PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.
(Photo: prokabaddi.com)
Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in PKL 2023.
Bengal Warriors are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in a draw. Gujarat Giants are at the second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 of the matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Bengal Warriors
|4
|3
|0
|1
|18
|2
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|17
|3
|Haryana Steelers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|15
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|6
|2
|4
|0
|14
|5
|UP Yoddhas
|4
|2
|2
|0
|12
|6
|Puneri Paltan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|7
|Patna Pirates
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|8
|U Mumba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|9
|Tamil Thalaivas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|10
|10
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|10
|11
|Dabang Delhi KC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|12
|Telugu Titans
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
