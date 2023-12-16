PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top

Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in PKL 2023.

Bengal Warriors are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in a draw. Gujarat Giants are at the second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 of the matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Bengal Warriors430118
2Gujarat Giants532017
3Haryana Steelers431015
4Bengaluru Bulls624014
5UP Yoddhas422012
6Puneri Paltan321011
7Patna Pirates422011
8U Mumba422011
9Tamil Thalaivas321010
10Jaipur Pink Panthers412110
11Dabang Delhi KC31206
12Telugu Titans40402

