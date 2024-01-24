PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest and Updated Pro Kabaddi Standings of All Teams

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points. Out of all the 15 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and two games have ended in a draw.

Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 60 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 54 and 45 points, respectively.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Season 10.