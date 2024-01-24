PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest and Updated Pro Kabaddi Standings of All Teams

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.
Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi started on 2 December 2023, and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 points table with 63 points. Out of all the 15 matches played, they have won 11, lost two, and two games have ended in a draw.
Puneri Paltan is following close behind with 60 points. Dabang Delhi KC and Haryana Steelers are at 3rd and 4th position in the PKL standings with 54 and 45 points, respectively.
Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the Pro Kabaddi standings till Wednesday, 24 January 2024.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|15
|11
|2
|2
|63
|2
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|11
|2
|1
|60
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|15
|9
|4
|2
|54
|4
|Haryana Steelers
|15
|8
|6
|1
|45
|5
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|8
|5
|0
|44
|6
|U Mumba
|14
|6
|6
|2
|40
|7
|Bengal Warriors
|14
|7
|5
|2
|38
|8
|Patna Pirates
|14
|6
|7
|1
|37
|9
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|6
|8
|0
|37
|10
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|6
|9
|0
|35
|11
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|3
|11
|1
|23
|12
|Telugu Titans
|16
|2
|13
|0
|16
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
PKL season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers is at the top of PKL 2023 Points Table with 63 points.
Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 16 points.
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
PKL 2023 Season 10 is live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
Pardeep Narwal is the best raider in PKL, having played 164 matches with a total of 1,655 points.
